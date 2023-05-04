Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 284,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,457.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 680,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 564,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

CMBM stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $404.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

