Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 2.5 %

CPE stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $31.45. 3,614,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,390. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

About Callon Petroleum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.