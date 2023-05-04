Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of CHY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
