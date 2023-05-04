Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 287,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 486,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 290,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

