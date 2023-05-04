Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHYGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 287,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 486,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 290,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More

Dividend History for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.