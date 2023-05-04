Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods makes up approximately 1.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.15% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALM. Stephens downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 339,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

