C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Juho Parkkinen Sells 4,438 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Juho Parkkinen sold 553 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $14,283.99.

On Monday, March 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 926 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $20,103.46.

On Thursday, March 16th, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02.

AI stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.61.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $1,838,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $2,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AI. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

