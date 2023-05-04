C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $184.19. The stock had a trading volume of 307,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.42 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

