C2C Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 251.7% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after buying an additional 288,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 58.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 621,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,698,000 after buying an additional 230,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,735 shares of company stock worth $7,581,640. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,352. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CROX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

