C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.83. 2,719,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,531,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

