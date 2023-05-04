C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.33. 1,566,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.