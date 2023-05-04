C2C Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.5 %

OKE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.