C2C Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Solid Power by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,242,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of SLDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,781. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $357.10 million, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

