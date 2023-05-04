Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Builders FirstSource

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

