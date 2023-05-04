Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.33 EPS

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,723,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.
