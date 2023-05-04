Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

