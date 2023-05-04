Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 432,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,915,368 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.