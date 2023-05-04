Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion. Bruker also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.55-2.60 EPS.

BRKR traded up $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $83.70. 341,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $12,009,594.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,111,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 19.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

