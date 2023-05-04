Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) CFO Purchases $16,440.00 in Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $16,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,999.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $680.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

