Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$25.25

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSK opened at C$21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.60.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0228933 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.