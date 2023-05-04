Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price at $100.38

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance
NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.80 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington
In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Expeditors International of Washington
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
