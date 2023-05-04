Brokerages Set Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) PT at $9.83

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLNN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Clene from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Clene from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the third quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clene by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

