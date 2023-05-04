Brokerages Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Target Price at $59.33

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARWR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

