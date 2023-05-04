Brokerages Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) PT at C$57.43

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$59.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight Capital set a C$62.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

TSE:AND opened at C$50.09 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of C$165.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.7925664 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.88%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

