Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions updated its FY23 guidance to $6.91-7.17 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.58. 96,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.