Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock opened at $613.20 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

