Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $610.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.53. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.50. The stock has a market cap of $254.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

