Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 227.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,402 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.57. 3,248,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,946,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $139.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.