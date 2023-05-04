Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Brinker International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EAT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 1,346,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brinker International by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 10,255 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Several research firms have commented on EAT. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

