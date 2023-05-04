Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.00 million-$209.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.47 million. Brightcove also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.01 EPS.

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. 139,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $49.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.53 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $398,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,812,664 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,612.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 389,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

