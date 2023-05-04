Brian J. Lee Sells 3,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GS stock traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $321.26. 2,934,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

