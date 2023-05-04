BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $40.01

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.01, but opened at $37.36. BP shares last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 5,871,179 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BP. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -247.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of BP by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

