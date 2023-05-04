Boston Partners Sells 628,489 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,489 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.48% of Polaris worth $203,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.26. 31,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $123.87. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.