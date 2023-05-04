Boston Partners Sells 424,751 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,751 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $152,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 190,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 80,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Maxar Technologies

In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 9,700 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $498,871.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,962.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAXR remained flat at $52.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

