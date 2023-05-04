Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,003 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $184,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FICO traded up $5.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $758.35. 18,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $694.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $626.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $759.74.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,507 shares of company stock worth $2,458,546. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $778.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

