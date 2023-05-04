Boston Partners Has $230.36 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Boston Partners grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,546,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,525 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $230,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,900,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,878,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,833,000 after acquiring an additional 736,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,805,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

