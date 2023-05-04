Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.72% of Ross Stores worth $288,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 38.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 111,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,046. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

