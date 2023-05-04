Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,967,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 66,765 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.11% of Oracle worth $241,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 218,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.90. 474,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,770. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $256.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

