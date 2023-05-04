Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325,947 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.69% of Welltower worth $212,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 224,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 242.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.