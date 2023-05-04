Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.83% of Darden Restaurants worth $139,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $151.50. The company had a trading volume of 97,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,955. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.