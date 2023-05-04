Boston Partners Boosts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,677 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.44% of Las Vegas Sands worth $163,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.1 %

LVS traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,522. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.