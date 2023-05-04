Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,646.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,578.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,272.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,731.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,708.65.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.