BMO Capital Markets Raises Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Price Target to C$13.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Enerflex Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE EFXT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,168. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $508.15 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment.

