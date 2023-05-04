Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.6% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.54 and a 200-day moving average of $349.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Further Reading

