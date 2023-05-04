Blume Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

XBI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.25. 3,673,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,070,237. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.