Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 271,240 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 1,711.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,240 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 84,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,290. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

