Blume Capital Management Inc. Invests $91,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,227,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 165.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFAR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.07. 38,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,564. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

