Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,176 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth about $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.46) to GBX 6,200 ($77.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.84) to GBX 5,790 ($72.34) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.34) to GBX 5,380 ($67.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also

