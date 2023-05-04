Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $49,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 26,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

QQQ traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,964,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,199,973. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

