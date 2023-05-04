Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.3% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,334,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $592,820,000 after buying an additional 212,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 299,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,851,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,230,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,392,716. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

