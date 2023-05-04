Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 467,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,092,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 435,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after acquiring an additional 137,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.77. 1,431,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,555. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average of $158.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

