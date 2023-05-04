Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $11.91 on Thursday, reaching $630.50. 200,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $693.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

