Blue Grotto Capital LLC Increases Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,210 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey makes up approximately 3.8% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Franklin Covey worth $15,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FC. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 107,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Stock Down 2.4 %

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $485.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.95.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

